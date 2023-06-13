Mandan Public School Board election scheduled for Tuesday

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Public School Board election is scheduled for tomorrow. Three of the nine seats are up for election.

Incumbents Marnie Piehl, Kama Hoovestol and Darren Haugen are the three members that will be on the ballot.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Brave Center Board Room.

The terms of each member are three years.

