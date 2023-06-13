Mandan Chiefs - Super Start

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The start of the season for the Mandan Chiefs could not have gone better. The Class-AA team won eight straight over the span of seven days. Their last four wins came in the Border Battle last Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Mandan opened the summer with sweeps of Dickinson and Miles City. It then beat Rapid City and squads from Saskatchewan in the tournament. The Chiefs run differential is outstanding, 72-31.

“They’re a coachable group, almost to a fault they’re going to take what we’re saying as a staff and try to apply it almost instantly and the big thing offensively for us is everybody has played their role, everybody knows their strengths, their weaknesses and this weekend, this past week as we get started they have played those roles really, really well,” said Mandan Chiefs Head Coach Jake Kincaid.

The Chiefs have a good mix of players who return after a year in college, plus the guys coming off the high school season this spring and winning eight straight out of the gate is impressive.

“It’s just a great example of working hard and just doing what you want you can achieve your goals,” said McCoy Keller of the Mandan Chiefs.

“I think it’s nice, most importantly those wins brought a lot of confidence to the team because we got some important games coming up and I think it helps especially because we got a lot of young guys to start winning to build up some confidence for them,” said Seth Arenz, Mandan Chiefs.

Mandan heads on the road tomorrow. The Chiefs visit the Vistas in Minot on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.