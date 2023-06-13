Larks bat boy honored with a star quilt on Native American heritage night

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be hard to get teenagers to do their chores, let alone sacrifice their time to work. That’s why the bat boy for Bismarck Larks is getting showcased on Native American Heritage Night at the Bismarck Larks.

Myles Flying Horse is a typical eighth-grader. He likes shooting hoops, riding his scooter and playing chess with his dad. He also enjoys taking on extra responsibilities, working as a bat boy.

“Get the bats players hit when they hit a ball in the outfield, and I get them and I give balls to the umpire and I get the foul balls. And sometimes when it’s really hot, I give water to the umpires and throw out T-shirts,” said Flying Horse.

And even though Myles shows exceptional character traits for his age, he hasn’t always been given the best opportunities. Myles was put in foster care as a toddler but has risen above his circumstances.

“You know, there’s a lot of kids that are great. You know, in foster care. There are also the ones that are struggling a lot, but they can all be great and I think Myles will go a little further,” said Kimberly Hagel.

He didn’t get the chance to play baseball as a kid, so hanging out in the dugout with the players, and assisting them means a lot to him.

“Makes me feel really good that I can help someone,” said Flying Horse.

He also had the chance to connect with his Lakota heritage when a drum circle played a flag song, and he was honored with a star quilt for Native American Heritage Night.

“With the star quilts, when we wind up within those forests, personal achievements or career goals or anything like that... something that’s like an honor kind of similar to like a graduation,” said Sid Carry Moccasin, Prairie Nights Casino.

Even though Myles never expected anything for his work with the team, he’s happy to know he’s helping.

“Makes me feel happy because people are saying that I’m responsible and I work hard,” said Flying Horse.

Myles said he will take the lessons he’s learned from being a bat boy and apply them to his future jobs.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.