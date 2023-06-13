Inflation rate slowing down

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People have been waiting a long time for the government to get a handle on inflation. Here’s a bit of encouraging news.

May’s inflation rate hit a two-year low. Financial experts say it could be the beginning of a larger trend.

Prices at the pump are starting to go down. But financial experts say there is more good news than that.

“Good news is inflation is coming down. It will be slowing, but it coming down. So it going the right direction,” said Securian Financial Advisor David Wald.

May’s inflation rate was four percent which is 0.1% down from April. Compared to the same time last year, that number has been slashed in half. However, some people still think prices are high.

“I still think it is relative to what it was, when it was up there. I haven’t seen anything dramatically go down,” said Kathy Wagner of Bismarck.

Wald said this decrease comes from the Federal Reserve’s goal to slow consumerism down. This is why interest rates have seen a steady increase.

“Because hopefully, that translates into paying less for goods, less for services. When we look at inflation it ran up so fast and so far it is. That we’ve had 11 months of inflation slowing down and that is welcome news for a lot of people,” said Wald.

Wald said the Federal Reserve won’t be satisfied and settle at that four percent rate. The administration is looking to get that rate to two percent.

“Everybody is going to say they are going to do down, everything is going to get better. You know you kind of settle into the norm and it would be something quite dramatic I think for us to see a significant decrease to where we are at,” said Wagner.

Wald said the feds will do whatever they can to reign in inflation, even if that means a full-blown recession. But the good news for North Dakotans is because its main industries are agriculture and energy, he expects if there is a recession, the state will be mostly shielded.

Inflation peaked last June at 9.1%. Gas was also at a near-record high at $4.85 a gallon.

