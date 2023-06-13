Factors that weigh in to cattle diets

A photo of a cow
A photo of a cow(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – People’s diets can change depending on the season they’re in. That’s certainly true for cattle.

Pasture is known to be the cheapest source of nutrition for cows when it’s accessible.

James Rogers, forage crops production specialist, said livestock producers take many variables into consideration when feeding them foods like hay with grain.

He said grains are more nutrient dense than forage, but pasture like alfalfa is also high quality.

“These are ruminants, and ruminants are designed to break down the fiber. They sit within our forage plants and convert that into an energy source, either milk, wool, or fiber,” said Rogers.

He said their age and whether they are reproducing will require different needs in minerals and vitamins.

External factors, such as availability costs and labor also go into what the animals are fed.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Harold Zimmerman's 1968 Plymouth GTX.
Classic car reunited with original owner after years of searching
The collection of grabber green cars
Mandan man has one of world’s rarest car collections
Signing ceremony at MHA Nation
North Dakota tribe buys idle oil pipeline from Enbridge
Stark County
Southwest Narcotics Task Force seizes more than 1000 grams of meth
Construction on phase two of the Atlas Power Data Center
Williams County residents sound off on noise pollution stemming from data center

Latest News

Road construction in Bismarck
Update on construction in Bismarck
Photo of Myles Flying Horse
Larks bat boy honored with a star quilt on Native American heritage night
ND National Guard
Burgum issues executive order authorizing deployment of ND National Guard to southern border
Oilfield activity
North Dakota reaches new record high in gas capture