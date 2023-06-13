Factors that weigh in to cattle diets

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – People’s diets can change depending on the season they’re in. That’s certainly true for cattle.

Pasture is known to be the cheapest source of nutrition for cows when it’s accessible.

James Rogers, forage crops production specialist, said livestock producers take many variables into consideration when feeding them foods like hay with grain.

He said grains are more nutrient dense than forage, but pasture like alfalfa is also high quality.

“These are ruminants, and ruminants are designed to break down the fiber. They sit within our forage plants and convert that into an energy source, either milk, wool, or fiber,” said Rogers.

He said their age and whether they are reproducing will require different needs in minerals and vitamins.

External factors, such as availability costs and labor also go into what the animals are fed.

