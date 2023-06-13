Burgum spends $2.4 million on campaign ads

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum is on a mission to build name recognition across the country, and he’s starting by spending millions of dollars in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Burgum, who’s a billionaire from Arthur, North Dakota, purchased $2.4 million worth of television spots to run in those states. That’s after he spent the last four days on a whirlwind whistlestop tour. In Burgum’s new campaign ads, he reiterated his campaign promises.

”Why run? First, fix this crazy economy, second, unleash American energy production, third, rebuild our military to win the cold war with China. I’m Doug Burgum, I approve this message,” said Governor Doug Burgum, R-North Dakota, in his recent campaign ad.

In a recent CBS News poll, one percent of likely Republican primary voters said Burgum was their first choice.

He needs to register at least one percent in three national polls and have 40-thousand unique donors across 20 states to qualify for the first debate, which is on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

