Woman pleads guilty in deadly Moorhead taxi robbery

Kristy Thi Vo will be sentenced on Aug. 11.
Kristy Thi Vo Mugshot
Kristy Thi Vo Mugshot(Clay County Jail)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 19-year-old could spend at least 10 years in prison for her role in a deadly Moorhead taxi robbery two years ago.

Kristy Thi Vo, of Fargo, pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting in second-degree murder. The plea deal calls for 128 months behind bars.

Vo will be sentenced on Aug. 11. However, the conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting attempted aggravated robbery charges will be dismissed.

Doyle’s Yellow Checker Cab driver, Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi, was killed on May 5, 2021.

Prosecutors alleged Vo helped Willie Alonzo Sparkman Jr., 20, lure him to a Moorhead apartment complex in order to rob him for rent money.

Sparkman admitted to shooting and killing Abdullahi before leaving in a car driven by Vo. Abdullahi drove his vehicle across 20th St. S. and railroad tracks, crashing into a nearby ditch. Police later found him dead.

Sparkman is serving a 12.5 year sentence for second-degree murder. He was sentenced in November after pleading guilty.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collection of grabber green cars
Mandan man has one of world’s rarest car collections
Signing ceremony at MHA Nation
North Dakota tribe buys idle oil pipeline from Enbridge
Trucks at the Hammer Down Big Rig and Truck Show
Eighth annual Hammer Down truck show takes place in Mandan
UPDATE: Victim of Highway 83 Bypass crash identified as senior airman at Minot Air Force Base
Cars at the Buggies n' Blues car show
30th annual Buggies n’ Blues car show takes place in Mandan

Latest News

Mandan School Board Election Tuesday
Mandan Public School Board election scheduled for Tuesday
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 6/12/23
KMOT First News at Six Weather 6/12/23
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 6/12/23
KFYR First News at Six Weather 6/12/23