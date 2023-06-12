Williams County residents sound off on noise pollution stemming from data center

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The clock is ticking for a cryptocurrency-mining facility in Williams County. Owners of the Atlas Power Data Center have eight days to address several issues involving construction of phase two or face being shut down.

The sound of crypto-mining and fans have been a constant part of people’s lives here at the Judson Township. Kandi Stearns lives near the Atlas Power Data Center, where the noise has been unbearable for many families.

“There’s been lots of complaints from pretty much every neighbor out here that it’s overwhelming. Nobody wants to live out here anymore,” said Stearns.

Corey Seidel has property that borders the data center. His certified decibel reader showed about 60 decibels on Monday morning, which he said gradually increases throughout the day and even at night. Even at its lowest, that’s the equivalent of hearing a normal conversation or a business office. Seidel said this noise has tanked the township’s property values.

“I bet you I couldn’t get $50,000 for this place now. The county just raised my taxes up to $366,000 on it. I know I could never get that much money out of it right now,” said Seidel.

Noise pollution is just one of the violations cited by Williams County when they threatened to cut the power on phase two of the data center. Speaking to county commissioners last week, FX Solutions President Richard Tabish said they are working with company Urban Solutions to build walls around the center designed to mitigate excess noise.

“I think it’s going to be good mitigation for what we’re trying to accomplish with the sound. I think the commission will be happy with it,” said Tabish.

Tabish said he spoke with residents at Judson Township, promising the noise pollution would be solved. Despite this, the homeowners said they would like to see the project shut down.

“They are going to have to shut down or buy us out. I don’t think they are going to get rid of the noise. I’d rather see them shut down so I don’t have to move because I’ve lived here for 26 years,” said Seidel.

“I absolutely want it to stop. They should have moved it out of town away from residential areas if they were going to do it. They shouldn’t put it in the middle of people living a peaceful life,” said Stearns.

Atlas Power will also need to secure a certificate of occupancy from Williams County and clearance from the North Dakota State Electrical Board in order to keep the lights on for their expansion.

Commissioners will make a final decision on this matter next Tuesday during their board meeting.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.