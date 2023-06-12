Watford City woman’s new book, ‘Buddy the Dog’ a reminder to be kind to everyone

Reading of the 'Buddy the Dog' book
Reading of the 'Buddy the Dog' book(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sometimes real life leads to the best story ideas.

Just ask Gretchen Stenehjem. She’s just published a children’s book based on the true story of her family’s dog, Buddy.

Her book, “Buddy the Dog” proves the importance of being nice to everyone, no matter what.

In her new book, Stenehjem shares Buddy’s struggles with making friends.

“Other animals didn’t like him because he looked different,” Stenehjem explained.

Buddy is based on her family’s dog, Buddy. A stray dog that wiggled his way into the Stenehjem family. An accident left Buddy blind in one eye.

“When my children were outside playing with him, they have to be careful where they were throwing a football because he couldn’t see it and they could hit him on the side of the face with the football or once in a while if he made a sharp turn, he could run into a wall because he couldn’t see out of that eye,” she recalled. “But he was a wonderful dog and he wanted love and affection. Just like every dog and he learned to live with his disability. "

That dog inspired her to write this book.

“I just thought the dog had a great story to tell,” she said.

A story that she hopes will leave readers with one very important takeaway: Be kind to everyone, no matter what. 

“Buddy the Dog” is available at Ferguson Books and also online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Stenehjem will donate all proceeds from book sales to the Anne Carlson Center.

She has at least four more books planned in the Buddy the Dog series. You can follow her on her website and on Facebook.

