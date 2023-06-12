Southwest Narcotics Task Force seizes more than 1000 grams of meth

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Southwest Narcotics Task Force and Stark County Sherriff’s Deputies seized more than 1,000 grams of meth last Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible fentanyl overdose and found an unconscious 38-year-old man.

Responders revived the male and he was transported to Dickinson for further treatment.

Authorities found a suspicious package full of meth and other controlled substances. They said this is indicative of drug trafficking.

The task force said it has identified multiple suspects and working with state and federal partners.

