MSU Summer Theatre kicks off its 58th season Tuesday

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Minot State Summer Theatre will launch its 58th season Tuesday night with its first show of the season, “Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville!” - a comedy.

Chad Gifford, artistic director at the summer theatre, said the show stars characters who go on vacation but can’t stop working and other characters who are the complete opposite.

He said these shows bring the community together, including staff where some of them came from different states.

“After a while, they realize you need to care about things and the workaholics realize they need to relax sometimes, so it’s about finding that balance,” said Gifford.

The musical will show from July 13-18.

