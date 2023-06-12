Minot secures transport contract ahead of next month’s recycling launch

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) -- Recycling will be available for Minot residents in just about a month.

It raises the question of where the items collected will be sent.

The Minot City Council recently secured a two-year transport contract for the city’s recyclables to Minnesota for $91,000.

Jason Sorenson, utilities director, said other updates include finishing up construction at the transfer facility.

He said the only other piece left is waiting for less than 13,000 containers, which will arrive in residential areas in early July. The first two months will be free of charge.

“There’s a lot of people that complain about not having enough garbage collection. So now you have two carts, give it a try,” said Sorenson.

He said apartments and duplexes would need to opt-in for this program.

Recycling collection will begin July 17.

