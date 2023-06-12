Minot secures transport contract ahead of next month’s recycling launch

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) -- Recycling will be available for Minot residents in just about a month.

It raises the question of where the items collected will be sent.

The Minot City Council recently secured a two-year transport contract for the city’s recyclables to Minnesota for $91,000.

Jason Sorenson, utilities director, said other updates include finishing up construction at the transfer facility.

He said the only other piece left is waiting for less than 13,000 containers, which will arrive in residential areas in early July. The first two months will be free of charge.

“There’s a lot of people that complain about not having enough garbage collection. So now you have two carts, give it a try,” said Sorenson.

He said apartments and duplexes would need to opt-in for this program.

Recycling collection will begin July 17.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collection of grabber green cars
Mandan man has one of world’s rarest car collections
Signing ceremony at MHA Nation
North Dakota tribe buys idle oil pipeline from Enbridge
Trucks at the Hammer Down Big Rig and Truck Show
Eighth annual Hammer Down truck show takes place in Mandan
UPDATE: Victim of Highway 83 Bypass crash identified as senior airman at Minot Air Force Base
Cars at the Buggies n' Blues car show
30th annual Buggies n’ Blues car show takes place in Mandan

Latest News

New Assistant Principal
New Elk Ridge assistant principal hired
Mandan School Board Election Tuesday
Mandan Public School Board election scheduled for Tuesday
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 6/12/23
KMOT First News at Six Weather 6/12/23
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 6/12/23