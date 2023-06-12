A look at why indoor farming is less prevalent in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Agriculture is one of the main drivers of North Dakota’s economy, but the vast majority of it takes place outside, in a state where we experience lengthy winters.

Your News Leader wanted to know why indoor farming, such as greenhouses, isn’t more common.

Jim Hennessy, an agent with Mountrail County, said factors like soil blend, temperature and moisture are easier to control with indoor farming.

However, he said outdoor farms are able to cover much more ground and industrial indoor farming input costs are high, especially during winter.

“If you don’t have the landmass and decide you want to get into something, you could take the plunge. You’re gonna have well over a million (dollars) to do a greenhouse if you’re going to farm at a decent scale,” said Hennessy.

Another factor depends on the type of crop. He said the return on investment is lower on wheat and soybeans indoors.

