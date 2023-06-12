Foreclosure on the rise nationwide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Foreclosures nationwide are on the rise as more people have trouble dealing with the skyrocketing cost of living.

A report from the real estate data group ATTOM said that foreclosures were up 7 percent from April and up 14 percent from a year ago. Mortgage planners say the cost of living, the cost of goods and inflation are impacting people’s ability to stay in their homes. They say the increase in foreclosures is normal from pre-pandemic levels.

“During the pandemic, people had a lot of programs to help them stay in their home, like the forbearance program for example. As those programs are beginning to sunset, we are starting to see people that, due to the cost of living, are not able to transition from those programs successfully and stay in their homes,” said Joe Sheehan, branch manager of Benchmark Mortgage.

Mortgage planners say if there’s any good news here, it’s that foreclosures are actually rising from their artificial lows back to the normal, pre-pandemic levels. They hope as inflation starts to ease, more homeowners will be able to stay in their homes and avoid foreclosure.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.