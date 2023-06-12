Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn’t reach runway

Environmental officials killed moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a major airport. (Credit: WFSB via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Environmental officials killed moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a major airport.

The moose was spotted Friday morning wandering along a road at Bradley International Airport. Officials decided to put the animal down, citing safety concerns for air travelers and drivers along a nearby highway.

“When moose are roaming in high-traffic areas such as airports and public roadways it can be a public safety concern and both DEEP and airport staff are authorized to euthanize a moose if deemed necessary,” James Fowler a spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement.

The animal never breached the perimeter fence that protects the airport’s runways, and no flights were affected. The animal had not been injured. It’s unclear why the animal could not be moved. DEEP did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment Sunday.

The DEEP estimates there are between 100-150 moose in Connecticut.

Airport spokeswoman Alisa Sisic said officials constantly monitor threats from wildlife in the area and “have comprehensive strategies to ensure that the airport is prepared to handle any wildlife-related situations.”

Bradley International Airport is New England’s second-largest airport, behind only Logan in Boston and serves Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collection of grabber green cars
Mandan man has one of world’s rarest car collections
Signing ceremony at MHA Nation
North Dakota tribe buys idle oil pipeline from Enbridge
UPDATE: Victim of Highway 83 Bypass crash identified as senior airman at Minot Air Force Base
Trucks at the Hammer Down Big Rig and Truck Show
Eighth annual Hammer Down truck show takes place in Mandan
Richard Nunez
One charged after pedestrian and officer injured in early Saturday morning incident

Latest News

Tangle of red tape around prescription drug benefits has doctors, patients frustrated
Permission to Prescribe: Physicians allege insurance intermediaries, red tape are driving decisions about care, with patients paying the price
People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths, 3 injured
Local residents stand on a sidewalk near a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023,...
Crews begin demolishing remains of collapsed Iowa building
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
Officials say driver lost control of gas-filled tanker before fire collapsed main East Coast highway
According to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs, Steven Phan had been married...
‘Absolutely devastating’: Groom drowns while snorkeling with wife on honeymoon in Hawaii