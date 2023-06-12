A downtown alley in Minot will get a transformation this summer

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Downtown Minot is a prime area for local artists to collaborate, but their efforts have been limited due to funding.

Thanks to the North Dakota Department of Commerce, funding for the ‘Artists on Main Street’ program will bring revitalization to one of the alleyways downtown.

Your News Leader spoke with Minot leadership and a few artists to learn more.

Nine artists submitted applications to the Minot Visitor’s Bureau in March and five were selected to bring Minot’s culture to life through their artwork.

The display will begin behind Magic City Sweets and end at The Drop Zone.

“We were really proud to do this grant opportunity because we know how much art enhances the experience of Minot not only for the locals but also for the guests that come to visit the magic city,” said Eden Jackson-Jones with Visit Minot.

One of the artists, EJ Rose, plans to do a mural inspired by his son. His vision encapsulates the beauty of “creating your own magic” as a child.

He shared that he looks forward to seeing how the Minot community reacts to it.

“Myself and the other four artists, we have a different vision and each of them combined are going to be able to bring in something unique. I think that people need to be exposed to the art culture here in Minot,” said Rose.

Rachel Alfaro with the Taube Art Museum said she heard about this opportunity from the Minot Area Council of the Arts.

She felt prompted right away to bring a Minot version of I-spy to the alley, inviting those near and far to integrate themselves into the art.

“I think having arts in our community is wonderful, I love our downtown area and I think it’s good to have things that people can do together as families that are free and accessible,” said Alfaro.

The other artists involved are Matt Patzner, Mackenzie Ploof, and Jazmine Schultz. Matt will be doing a mural, Mackenzie will create a troll stroll using troll statues and Jazmine will be doing city sun sails, using hula hoops and yarn.

The project will begin in August and must be completed by October.

Everyone is invited to visit the alleyway, take photos, and enjoy the experience.

