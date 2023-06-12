DNR officers recognized for saving two lives

Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers Sean Williams (left), Jeremy Henke (right)
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers Sean Williams (left), Jeremy Henke (right)(MN DNR)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ELY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers were recently recognized for saving the lives of two people.

Conservation Officer Sean Williams, who is stationed in Ely, saved the life of a man who was snowshoeing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and was unable to get out.

It was February when Williams and a member of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad followed a man’s snowshoe tracks 3 miles into the BWCAW, and then into a thickly wooded bog area. When they located him, he was stuck past his knee in a deadfall tree and unable to free himself.

The DNR says the snowshoer didn’t have the proper equipment or attire to spend an unexpected night in the wilderness, and likely would not have made it through the night. Rescuers transported him to safety as darkness fell and the temperature began to plummet.

Conservation Officer Jeremy Henke, who is stationed in Albert Lea, used an AED to help save the life of a man suffering a cardiac event. He was checking anglers when he heard local police officers receive a call about an unconscious person near his location. A police officer began CPR while Henke prepared the AED and delivered a shock. Ambulance personnel arrived shortly thereafter and delivered two more shocks to the man before transporting him to the hospital.

“Conservation officers have a long, proud tradition of helping people in need,” said. Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “Officers Henke and Williams answered the call – as all conservation officers do – and this recognition is well-deserved.”

The DNR says all officers have carried AEDs since this spring and this marked the first time one was used to save someone’s life.

