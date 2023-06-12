Classic car reunited with original owner after years of searching

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you say goodbye to a car you expect never to see it again, but one Bismarck man can actually say he sold his car and got it back years later.

Backing out of a garage in Bismarck is a 1968 Plymouth GTX with owner Harold Zimmerman behind the wheel. Harold is the original owner of this vehicle and it was the first and only car he ever bought brand new.

“It was purchased in 1968 in Hazen, North Dakota at the West End Shop,” said Zimmerman.

He was 16 at the time, and he said the car dealer didn’t take him seriously about ordering a brand-new car. He had it for a little over a year, and in the meantime married Sheila, the love of his life. They had plans to move from Bismarck, so the car had to be sold.

“The plan was to quit our jobs here and go to Tucson, Arizona,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman sold it to a friend, so he knew where it was for a while, but after the friend sold it again he lost track of it for many years. In July of 2000, he began to think about the car again, and wanted to see if he could track it down and get it back. It began with a VIN number search at NDDOT where he found some information - and then he decided to do a personal nationwide search.

“It turned up in Montana as the last record. However, when I contacted them he had sold it, so that information was not of any value and then I had to expand it to other states,” said Zimmerman.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this story is Harold found this car at a classic car shop in California. When he signed for the title, he found out that the previous owner was David Arquette, a movie star famous for his role in the movie series, “The Scream”. He was also married to Courtney Cox at the time.

“Well, David Arquette is probably better known with the younger crowd; I had to look up and see who he was actually,” said Zimmerman.

When he finally had the car back, there were some things that needed to be fixed, such as the suspension and then later a full restoration adding back the original black stripe down the side. With the keys back in his hands, there are just two words that sum up Zimmerman’s feelings.

“Total excitement,” said Zimmerman.

As for the future of this Plymouth, well, it will stay in the family where more memories can be created.

“It is going to be passed on down to my daughter if she continues to have a desire to acquire it,” said Zimmerman.

But for now, Zimmerman will continue to enjoy his favorite car.

