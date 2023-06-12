Bismarck Senators play for the first time Tuesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class-AA Legion Baseball teams in the region got the seasons started last week. For most of the other divisions, the summer games get going this week. The Bismarck Senators play for the first time tomorrow. Troy Olson is back to coach the Senators and he spells out how the system for Legion Baseball in the Capital City is set up.

“The structure we follow is Junior Legion, Class-A American Legion Baseball so you can dual roster a few players who also play Double-A. So some of them played this weekend for the Govs and the Mandan tournament and they will also play some for us during the year, so it’s nice to have the flexibility to move up and down sort of like a JV-Varsity situation in the high school level,” said Olson.

The Senators are not the only team playing under the Governors. The Reps and Scarlets are also a part of the Bismarck Legion baseball program.

“The Reps are all 16, this year they’re the group that’s come up through travel baseball even as young as age 9 and then they played Babe Ruth together so that 16-year-old group definitely knows each other very well and then the Senators are 16 through 18 as well as the Scarlets, they’re also 16 through 18,” Olson said.

The first multi-day event for these teams is the Chris Wenzel Memorial tournament which is seven teams with a four-game game guarantee, and it begins on Friday. Coach Olson tells us about Chris.

“He was just a great kid to coach, sort of like an infectious personality. He was one of the kids you looked forward to seeing every day at the ballpark. He played the game hard. He played the game the right way and I think he took that into his coaching as well and I think his players fell in love with him and playing for him just because of his attitude and his love for being at the ballpark,” Olson said.

