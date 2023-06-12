Biological Dentistry - A look at whole-body wellness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dentistry is one of the oldest medical professions, but there’s a new philosophy which brings dentistry and whole-body wellness together.

Most dentist appointments start with a big smile and a warm greeting. As a biological dentist, Dr. Maria Dwyer is also focused on the impact oral health has on the rest of a patient’s body. Sleep-disordered breathing is one of the many ailments she helps correct, it can be common in kids with underdeveloped jaws.

“That’s something we can control more or less we can influence the growth and development of that child’s jaws so that they can have optimal sleep and easier breathing,” said Dr. Dwyer of Root Cause Dentistry.

Dr. Dwyer says the symptoms of ADHD can be similar to those of sleep-disordered breathing. According to Dr. Arveity Setty, the importance of sleep is highlighted the day after a restless night. It’s no different for children who don’t get a good night’s sleep due to interrupted breathing.

“If they don’t get a good quality sleep, or quantity of sleep certainly they wake up tired in the morning and they get more irritable, more aggressive, more grumpy and that continues throughout the day,” said Dr. Setty, a sleep physician at CHI St. Alexius.

By expanding the jaw as children grow, Dr. Dwyer is able to increase oxygen flow while the child is resting at night. She said parents can observe their children while they sleep to look for any signs of labored breathing.

“So, any sort of like, audible gasps or a pause in their breathing. They can look at their chest cavity, to kind of see if they are struggling to kind of suck air you can see that in their diaphragm or their chest cavity,” said Dr. Dwyer.

Bed-wetting past a certain age or sleeping in positions where their throat is hyper-extended are also things to look for while your child sleeps. Dr. Dwyer says she’s unable to diagnose sleep-disordered breathing but can examine the jaw for signs of underdevelopment and be part of the treatment for a full restful night’s sleep that will have the whole family smiling.

Dr. Dwyer adds they can also help adults with mild to moderate sleep apnea through a technique called mandibular advancement. You can learn more about these and other treatments on Dr. Dwyer’s Facebook page or website.

