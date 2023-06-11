Pancakes and Planes takes place at Mandan Regional Airport

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Kids and adults had the chance to get up close and personal with different aircraft on Sunday in Mandan.

The EAA Chapter 1008 held its annual Pancakes and Planes event at the Mandan Regional Airport. Patrons were able to take part in a free will donation breakfast of pancakes, sausage, and eggs. After breakfast, attendees had the opportunity to get outside and explore different planes and even helicopters.

“They get to feel welcomed at the airport, just being able to come out and get close to the airplanes. It is for the pilots too, we love doing this. All the volunteers get to hang out together and do something together. We have pilots fly in like the T-6′s here, they love having an event to go to,” said Garhett Langer, president of the EAA Chapter 1008.

Langer said this might be the largest turnout in all the years the chapter has been doing this.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.