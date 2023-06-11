North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Fish Challenge is a fun way to get outdoors

BISMARCK, N.D. - If you’re looking for something fun and motivating to do outdoors this summer, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Fish Challenge is for you. This is the second year of the fish challenge.

“To find more information about the Fish Challenge, just head on over to our Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Everything you need to know is listed there under the Fish Challenge. To submit a fish, it’s super simple, just a couple of questions you need to answer. Upload a photo of your catch. Once we verify your entry as completed, we’ll get your certificate and sticker in the mail,” said Jackie Ressler, North Dakota Game and Fish marketing specialist.

There are a couple of options for anglers to participate in this year’s Fish Challenge.

“There’s the classic that we started last year and the sportfish challenge that is running this year. You can choose to do one or both. This year, the sportfish challenge species include walleye, bluegill, any trout and any bass. Last year, the fish species were northern pike, perch, smallmouth bass and catfish,” said Ressler.

The Game and Fish Department manages around 450 lakes, fishing has never been better, and there are a lot of community fisheries statewide to help anglers complete the challenge.

“Our fisheries crew works really hard stocking water bodies across the state. So, it just gives folks an opportunity to get out there and give new places, new fish a try,” said Ressler.

Seven-year-old Rodney Schlafmann, with the help from his dad, was the first person to complete the Fish Challenge last year and this year.

“It keeps me motivated to take him, I guess, because I lost sight of that maybe in my late 20s, early 30s, and when he gets excited about this stuff, I get excited about it,” said Nolan Schlafmann, angler and dad of Rodney.

Rodney gets excited when he talks about our state fish, the northern pike.

“I like the pike from last year. Some of them were easy to catch, and some of them were fighting and they were really fast,” said Rodney.

Rodney has some good advice if you’re new to fishing.

“Whatever fish you want to catch, you should put something on it that it likes to get, and then cast somewhere and then reel it,” said Rodney.

And Rodney’s favorite fishing partner is…

“My dad,” said Rodney.

