30th annual Buggies n’ Blues car show takes place in Mandan

Cars at the Buggies n' Blues car show
Cars at the Buggies n' Blues car show(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Car enthusiasts gathered to celebrate a show that’s been going on for three decades.

The 30th annual Buggies n’ Blues car show took place on Main Street in Mandan on Sunday. There were classics ranging from Mustangs to Camaros. There was something for everyone to enjoy that was attending the show. It’s not just a day for the onlookers, but for the classic car owners as well.

“Definitely for those that have been a part of this for 30 years, it’s an amazing thing that this event has continued to just grow and become such a tradition and part of the community. It’s really one of our signature Mandan events,” said Matt Schanandore, executive director of the Mandan Progress Organization.

Schanandore said they estimate that there were more than 500 vehicles participating this year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collection of grabber green cars
Mandan man has one of world’s rarest car collections
UPDATE: Victim of Highway 83 Bypass crash identified as senior airman at Minot Air Force Base
Signing ceremony at MHA Nation
North Dakota tribe buys idle oil pipeline from Enbridge
From left to right: Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Kevin Cramer, Rep. Kelly Armstrong
North Dakota delegation responds to Trump indictment
Stolen vehicle on June 8, 2023
Man steals semi, drives it through Fargo lawns and sidewalks

Latest News

Pancakes and Planes 2023
Pancakes and Planes takes place at Mandan Regional Airport
Governor Burgum on CBS's "Face the Nation"
Governor Burgum explains how he’d lead as president; meets with NH Gov. Sununu on campaign trail
First News at Ten Sportscast 6/10/23
First News at Ten Weather 6/10/23