30th annual Buggies n’ Blues car show takes place in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Car enthusiasts gathered to celebrate a show that’s been going on for three decades.

The 30th annual Buggies n’ Blues car show took place on Main Street in Mandan on Sunday. There were classics ranging from Mustangs to Camaros. There was something for everyone to enjoy that was attending the show. It’s not just a day for the onlookers, but for the classic car owners as well.

“Definitely for those that have been a part of this for 30 years, it’s an amazing thing that this event has continued to just grow and become such a tradition and part of the community. It’s really one of our signature Mandan events,” said Matt Schanandore, executive director of the Mandan Progress Organization.

Schanandore said they estimate that there were more than 500 vehicles participating this year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.