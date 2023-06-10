World-Wide Knit in Public Day takes place at the Former Governor’s Mansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Knitters came together on Saturday in Bismarck to celebrate World-Wide Knit in Public Day.

The event took place at the Former Governor’s Mansion where knitters sat in a circle outside to chat and create different works of art. It is a day where people knit all over the world, but what’s different is people are in public doing this. It provides an opportunity for fiber artists to share techniques, show off their skills, and introduce knitting to newcomers.

“I hope we take away some knitting projects that are maybe done or have pulled an old project out and are refreshing it. I’m guessing we all just have a good time and a lovely afternoon. The weather is always good this time of year,” said Beth Campbell, a knitter.

World-Wide Knit in Public Day started in 2005 as a way for knitters to come together and enjoy each other’s company. The group is looking forward to next year’s event.

