Summer camp teaches girls to code

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Young women in Dickinson are learning how to code.

The computer coding camp was all week at Dickinson Middle School.

Students have been working on fun projects that involve coding.

Organizers said women make up a smaller percentage of those in the technology field.

They hope the experience encourages young women to pursue careers in technology.

“Computers, video games, just like our phones in general, they revolve around code, and I think it’s an important skill to learn,” said Isabella Salmon, from Dickinson.

Women Empowering Women and the Roughrider Area Career and Technical Center help fund the camp.

This is the second summer coding camp and they hope it continues.

