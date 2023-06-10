Scheels donates $500K to Minot Gun Club renovations

Minot Gun Club
Minot Gun Club(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Gun Club hosted hundreds of trap shooters Saturday from area schools.

Soon, they’ll have a new-look facility to use, thanks in part to a major donation announced Saturday as well.

Leadership with the Minot Scheels location is donating half a million dollars to the club.

The money will go to building a new clubhouse. They’ll use some of the current structure and upgrade the bathrooms, as well as add training facilities so the athletes can learn safety and proper gun use.

The store’s team leader said it’s part of their mission.

“This one is special because it’s obviously a big part of our business. We’re very passionate about youth doing anything that we sell at Scheels — in this case, the safety of gun use and continuing to grow that business, and just align perfectly with what we’re passionate about and also what the Minot Gun Club is passionate about,” said Talon Peters, Scheels Minot store lead.

Leadership with the club said work will start later this month after the next trap shooting competition is complete, and will continue through the summer.

