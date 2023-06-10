Safe Sitter course is back at Trinity Health

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – As children grow to the age where they can babysit younger kids... Trinity Health offers a hands-on learning experience with “Safe Sitter” classes.

Liz Larsen, a mother of three, said she is excited that her daughter is finally of age to take this course.

The class teaches skills needed to handle real-life emergencies.

Instruction on choking, hands-only CPR, and accident management are among the many topics covered.

Kathleen White, Community Education Supervisor says these skills empower young people to become assets in the community.

After participating, students should feel more capable of taking care of young children, and parents can trust them to babysit safely.

“You can never be too careful with your children, and you unfortunately never know when a tragic accident could happen,” said Larsen.

Liz’s daughter, Aeris, shares that siblings do fight sometimes. She hopes they teach conflict resolution in the class.

“I wanna learn how to babysit because kids can harm each other and we don’t like kids harming each other,” said Aeris.

All classes are held at the Education Center at Trinity Health Riverside.

Registrations are being accepted for June 21 and 22; July 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27; and August 9 and 10.

Classes are held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Education Center at Trinity Health Riverside.

The course is $60.

