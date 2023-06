MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A member of the Minot Minotauros is staying local at the Maysa for his college career.

Forward Colby Joseph has committed to play his college hockey at Minot State.

He played two seasons for the Tauros, scoring 33 goals, with 30 assists in 115 games played.

