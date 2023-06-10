A few ways ADA benefits everyone

Benefits of the ADA
Benefits of the ADA(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Americans with Disabilities Act turns 33 this year.

While the ADA is geared towards improving the quality of life for those with disabilities, changes that the law brought about help people of all abilities.

Emily Shuman, director of Rocky Mountain ADA Center, cited some examples, such as low drinking fountains that small children can reach.

She includes ramps that assist people who are wheeling in a baby or a heavy item. She said clear signage in buildings is another benefit.

“Anything that non-disabled people might find helpful and make things a little bit easier to navigate within a facility, several of those things are based in accessibility needs,” said Shuman.

She said even the digital space has been affected, as websites are easier to understand and navigate.

Related coverage:

A look at the ADA 33 years later

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collection of grabber green cars
Mandan man has one of world’s rarest car collections
File photo
Driver killed in crash Friday on Highway 83 bypass
Mugshot of Ironshield
Man charged with aggravated assault after police said he attacked coworker
Mark McGregor sentenced
Man sentenced to four years for oil scheme in ND
Splash pad closed in Burlington
Burlington Splash Pad temporarily shut down following staff member incident

Latest News

KFYR First News at Ten Sportscast (6/10/2023)
Dickinson camp encourages young women to learn coding
KMOT First News at Ten Sportscast (6/10/2023)
The course is beneficial for babysitters and those with younger siblings
Safe Sitter course is back at Trinity Health