A few ways ADA benefits everyone

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Americans with Disabilities Act turns 33 this year.

While the ADA is geared towards improving the quality of life for those with disabilities, changes that the law brought about help people of all abilities.

Emily Shuman, director of Rocky Mountain ADA Center, cited some examples, such as low drinking fountains that small children can reach.

She includes ramps that assist people who are wheeling in a baby or a heavy item. She said clear signage in buildings is another benefit.

“Anything that non-disabled people might find helpful and make things a little bit easier to navigate within a facility, several of those things are based in accessibility needs,” said Shuman.

She said even the digital space has been affected, as websites are easier to understand and navigate.

