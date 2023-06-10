Eighth annual Hammer Down truck show takes place in Mandan

Trucks at the Hammer Down Big Rig and Truck Show
Trucks at the Hammer Down Big Rig and Truck Show(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Truck enthusiasts gathered outside of the Dacotah Speedway in Mandan on Saturday to check out some big rigs as part of the Buggies n’ Blues event.

The founder of the show says the eighth annual Hammer Down Big Rig and Truck Show took place with more than 175 trucks. This was a chance not only for the community to get up close with the trucks, but also for truck drivers to continue to form bonds with each other. He says one of the goals of the show is to remind people that this industry is still needed.

“Without trucks, America stops and people have to remember that. In COVID, we were everybody’s hero. We should be everybody’s hero every day. Even after the COVID days, people don’t understand that grocery stores are probably two days away from being empty without these trucks,” said Chad Goetz, founder of the Hammer Down Big Rig and Truck Show.

Goetz said that 85% of the trucks in the show come from within 100 miles of Bismarck and Mandan, but the rest come from around the U.S. and even Canada. He hopes to keep it growing moving forward.

