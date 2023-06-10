Burgum, Hoeven confirm Treasury approval of $68M for state career academies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum has left Iowa and is now in New Hampshire courting Republican voters trying to convince them to vote for him in the primary.
While traveling, he received good news regarding funding for state career academies.
Sen. John Hoeven confirmed the U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved North Dakota’s application for $68 million in federal funding to help finance the construction of 13 career academies across the state. There, students can pursue high-demand careers in the trades, health care, technology and other sectors to help meet workforce needs.
During a special session of the legislature in November 2021, the state legislature approved $68 million of state funds for the projects that it doesn’t have to use now because of the federal dollars.
The 13 projects awarded funds by the State CTE Board are:
- Southwest Area Career and Technical Education Academy – Dickinson
- Bakken Area Skills Center – Watford City
- Minot Area Workforce Academy – Minot
- Career Impact Academy – Grand Forks
- Cass County Career & Technical Education Center – Fargo
- North Valley Area Career & Technology Center – Grafton
- Williston Basin Career and Technical Education Center – Williston
- Heart River Career and Technical Education Center – Mandan
- Southeast Region Career and Technology Center – Wahpeton
- Bismarck Public Schools CTE – Bismarck
- Lake Area Career and Technology Center – Devils Lake
- James Valley Area Career and Technology Center – Jamestown
- Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center – Valley City
