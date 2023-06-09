Traffic diverted as State Patrol corrals pigs on Minnesota interstate

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A semi rollover caused a back-up on a Minnesota interstate Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol was tasked with trying to corral pigs that got loose during the morning commute after the semi hauling the pigs rolled over.

The rollover happened in Little Canada, which is just north and east of Minneapolis. The semi hauling pigs rolled near eastbound I-694 to northbound I-35E, according to the State Patrol.

Traffic was slowed and diverted, and troopers encouraged drivers to find a different route until they could get all of the pigs contained. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.