Taylor Christensen named 2023 Gatorade North Dakota Softball Player of the Year

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the past seven days, the Beulah Miners softball program has had a pair of ‘firsts’. Last Saturday, Beulah won the program’s first-ever state title. On Friday, it was announced that Taylor Christensen was the first Miners softball player to win the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of North Dakota.

Christensen, a native of Glen Ullin and Glen Ullin High School graduate, led Beulah to a 26-1 record this spring. She won 14 games in the circle, striking out 196. She averaged more than two strikeouts per inning pitched.

At the plate, Christensen batted .527 and drove in 52 runs. She had zero strikeouts in 93 at-bats.

Winning the Gatorade Player of the Year award is more than just on-field accolades. Christensen maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom, volunteered locally at a food pantry in Glen Ullin and a soup kitchen in Bismarck, and helped raise more than $4,000 in the team’s inaugural Cancer Night fundraiser.

Christensen is committed to South Mountain Community College in Pheonix, Arizona to continue softball.

