Recycling bins rolled out at Corbett Field

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Hot Tots main colors may be red and blue, but their home ballpark is going green.

If you head out to Corbett Field for Hot Tots games for the rest of their inaugural season, you’ll probably see a lot of bins like this one out at the ballpark. That’s because they are partnering with the city to get the ball rolling on the city’s recycling program.

“The city of Minot reached out to us and we’re interested in like you said kind of soft launching the recycling program. We’re super excited to partner with them. With the team I used to work for down in Bismarck people always requested that we recycled, and we just didn’t have an option to so as soon as they offered it to me I talked to Minot Parks and said we’re really interested in offering it to fans. Most recycled items will probably be our canned sodas from our all-inclusive areas, but also a lot of bottles and things like that. But then as our team as well, we are going to recycle quite a bit of cardboard,” said Monica Blake, Hot Tots general manager.

Recycling hasn’t started just yet for residential areas in the city of Minot. That’s going to be rolled out next month.

Your News Leader will be working with the city and getting the word out on how that process is going to work out and what items can and cannot be recycled.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.