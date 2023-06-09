Rare pink diamond gets nearly $35 million at auction

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon...
This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.(Source: Sotheby's)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - How is this for a “girl’s best friend”?

This one should fit the famous Marilyn Monroe song.

A 10.5-carat diamond named the “Eternal Pink” sold at auction Thursday for just under $35 million.

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.

It’s also been classed as “internally flawless.”

Pink diamonds have a history of fetching high values, but they’ve soared in the past few years. That’s largely because a mine in Australia that produced most of the world’s pink diamonds closed in 2020.

This one was found by De Beers in Botswana and fetched $34.8 million.

Another pink diamond sold last year in Hong Kong that was less than one carat heavier went for $58 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot
UPDATE: Boy ‘doing well’ following incident at pool in Minot, pool remains closed Thursday
Splash pad closed in Burlington
Burlington Splash Pad temporarily shut down following staff member incident
Mark McGregor sentenced
Man sentenced to four years for oil scheme in ND
28-year-old man dies in head-on crash Wednesday in McKenzie County
McKenzie County fatal crash stemming from a medical emergency

Latest News

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.A judge is deciding...
Lawyers blame ChatGPT for tricking them into citing bogus case law
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
People walk in front of the sun rising over the lower Manhattan skyline in Jersey City, N.J.,...
Social media helps invent, then circulate info on DIY air purifiers amid wildfire smoke