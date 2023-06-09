Prosecutors: suspect in pursuit admitted to trying to run over deputy

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The suspect charged in a multi-county pursuit in February admitted to trying to run over a deputy in a jail phone call, according to state prosecutors.

Joshua Chambers entered guilty pleas to seven of 18 charges Friday, including A-felony attempted murder, in connection with the February pursuit. The remaining 11 charges were dismissed.

Investigators said Chambers led deputies from McLean and Ward Counties in a high-speed pursuit from Underwood to downtown Minot, and at one point drove his vehicle towards a deputy.

Multiple deputy vehicles were damaged in downtown Minot the morning of the incident, and two deputies were treated for minor injuries.

“Both the state and defense are in possession of a phone call made by the defendant while he’s been in custody at the Ward County Jail, where he did state to another that he did intent to kill the deputy because he was in his way, which is the intent necessary for count one, of the attempted murder,” said Christopher Nelson, assistant state’s attorney for Ward County.

Chambers, who was already held on a $1 million bond, had his bond revoked and was remanded to custody, pending sentencing.

The judge ordered a presentence investigation. Chambers will be sentenced Sept. 29 in Minot.

He faces the chance of up to 20 years on the A-felony charge. The details of any plea agreement were not made public.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.