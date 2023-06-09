Produced water spill reported near Glenburn

RENVILLE COUNTY, N.D. - The Department of Environmental Quality says a produced water spill that happened five days ago has impacted agricultural land and possibly some wetland areas.

It happened in Renville County east of Glenburn on June 3, when a pipeline leaked and spilled about 585 barrels of the oil and gas development by-product.

The site is operated by Material Testing Services.

