Produced water spill reported near Glenburn

It happened in Renville County east of Glenburn on June 3, when a pipeline leaked and spilled...
It happened in Renville County east of Glenburn on June 3, when a pipeline leaked and spilled about 585 barrels of the oil and gas development by-product.(none)
By Your News Leader Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENVILLE COUNTY, N.D. - The Department of Environmental Quality says a produced water spill that happened five days ago has impacted agricultural land and possibly some wetland areas.

It happened in Renville County east of Glenburn on June 3, when a pipeline leaked and spilled about 585 barrels of the oil and gas development by-product.

The site is operated by Material Testing Services.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot
UPDATE: Boy ‘doing well’ following incident at pool in Minot, pool remains closed Thursday
Splash pad closed in Burlington
Burlington Splash Pad temporarily shut down following staff member incident
Mark McGregor sentenced
Man sentenced to four years for oil scheme in ND
28-year-old man dies in head-on crash Wednesday in McKenzie County
McKenzie County fatal crash stemming from a medical emergency

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 6/08/23
KMOT First News at Six Weather 6/08/23
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 6/08/23