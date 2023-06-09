Minot leaders, citizens address priorities for 2024 budget

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Summer doesn’t just mean heading outdoors and enjoying the sun; it’s also the beginning of the budget season for the city of Minot.

Over the course of the next few months, city leaders will determine what needs to be prioritized in the 2024 budget.

Your News Leader spoke with city leadership as well as locals to learn more.

From ongoing flood protection, to city road upkeep, to the Northwest Area Water Supply project, Minot leaders are looking to the future.

We asked some citizens what they’d like to see regarding how taxpayer dollars are spent.

“People from our region use Minot as a hub to access visual arts, performing arts, all sorts of music events and none of those activities are funded by the city,” said Peg Morris, Minot citizen.

“Someone is sitting in the shade today because somebody planted a tree a long time ago. We need to continue to do those things today that will make Minot a better community years and decades down the road,” said Kevin Burckhard, Minot citizen.

The city performs a delicate balancing act of several big-ticket projects at the same time.

Cast iron piping underground, which comes with a $350 million dollar price tag, flood protection upkeep of up to $700,000, and road infrastructure maintenance of $17 million dollars per year.

City leadership said they use citizen satisfaction surveys to identify what should be the priority.

“We use that data to identify what’s of highest priority to the public and we incorporate that in our budget making decisions on where we should invest money to make improvements,” said Harold Stewart, Minot City manager.

Two decades in the making, Minot will be responsible for a 35% cost share for the NAWS project with the state water commission.

This will provide a quality water supply to Minot and many other cities from Lake Sakakawea.

$4.5 million dollars was just approved by the state for this project. Minot Mayor Tom Ross said although the city has a lot on its plate, nothing is more important than citizen involvement.

“The #1 thing I would say to residents, and it goes back to what I campaigned on, ‘Together we Can.’ We want our residents to be engaged in the process,” said Ross.

Maintaining the priorities of the present while planning for the future.

Stewart said the next citizen satisfaction survey will be coming out in the next few months.

The council typically finalizes the next year’s budget in the fall, after public hearings.

