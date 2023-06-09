Mandan man has one world’s rarest car collections

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some people collect coins, comic books and even stamps. For one Mandan man, it’s a specific color of green and what it’s painted on that he rounds up.

Dan Kraft is a car enthusiast.

“It’s just instilled in you, it’s just a passion and I’ve had it since I’ve been in high school,” said car enthusiast Dan Kraft.

Anyone who looks into his garage can see.

Welcome to his collection. It’s not only cars that seem to go for miles, but also the color green.

“The grabber green is a rare color. Everyone says ‘how did you get into the grabber green?’ Well when I was a kid growing up, green was my favorite color, and one of my first Mustangs was the grabber green,” said Kraft.

The color was only made for Ford Mustangs models from 1969 to 1971. After finding out how rare the grabber green color was, Kraft started pursuing more cars.

“It just kind of went from there and it actually blossomed into the rarest grabber green collection in the whole world,” said Kraft.

There are going to be hundreds of cars lining downtown Mandan this weekend, but 29 of them are here in this garage.

“I always say this is my last one, I’m not going to buy any more cars. I’ve said that many many times. Then just like that I see something and that goes right now the window,” said Kraft.

The 30th annual Buggies and Blues takes place on the weekend of June 10. Dan has been taking his cars there since the start. Some of them were even featured on the poster one year.

“There are a lot of individuals that have vehicles, they sit in garages, this is just a opportunity for the community to get together. Those car owners to show off their vehicles,” said Mandan Progress Organization Executive Director Matt Schanandore.

Dan has 10 grabber green cars and he said he’ll probably won’t stop there.

“If you’re a true car guy, it’s in your blood, it’s just like an instinct, it’s there,” said Kraft.

Dan has been seriously collecting cars since 1990 and also collects grabber blue cars.

Buggies and Blues kicks off Friday with races at Dacotah Speedway, the classic car parade on Saturday and the car show all weekend.

Dan will be displaying three to four cars he has never had at the show, and he said people should come to find out what they are.

