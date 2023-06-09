Man steals semi, drives it through Fargo lawns and sidewalks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a man stole a semi and recklessly drove it through lawns and sidewalks in Fargo.

They’re asking for the public’s help in determining who that man is. It happened on Thursday, June 8. Police say the male pictured stole a 2000 Kenworth Day Cab semi-truck and was last seen driving into Moorhead.

Anyone with information about his identity or the location of the semi-truck is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch at 701.451.7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.