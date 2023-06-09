Man charged with aggravated assault after police say he attacked coworker

Mugshot of Ironshield
Mugshot of Ironshield(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Chance Ironshield with aggravated assault after they said he attacked a coworker for not helping clean the dishes.

Police said the victim had a cut on the face that was bleeding heavily.

Police located Ironshield several blocks away from the restraint he worked at and claimed self-defense.

