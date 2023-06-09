Man arrested for terrorizing, carrying concealed weapon outside Valley City bar

Toby Mougey
Toby Mougey(Barnes County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing a felony charge for an incident involving several guns outside a Valley City Bar.

Court documents say in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 6, they were called to Boomer’s Corner Keg for a man outside with multiple guns.

Records say when officers approached, they found 40-year-old Toby Mougey across the street with an AR style rifle laying on the concrete to the left of him. Officers then ordered Mougey to put his hands up and turn around. Documents say Mougey put his arms up, but refused to turn around. He was eventually put in handcuffs by police.

Court papers say when they searched Mougey, they found two loaded pistols in holsters on him and he was wearing a tactical vest with 10 extra magazines for the rifle. When officers searched the rifle on the ground, they found a 60 round magazine loaded in the gun.

Once Mougey was safely restrained, officers talked to people in the nearby bar, which was since locked. Records show one man left the bar and saw Mougey sitting on the sidewalk across the street and went up to him. That’s when records say Mougey picked up his gun and started yelling at the person. That person told police they feared for their life in that moment.

When officers spoke to bar staff, they said Mougey was previously kicked out of the bar and they called police when they saw him outside with a gun, according to charging papers.

Records show when officers were talking to Mougey, they noticed a strong smell of alcohol, watery, red eyes and slurred speech. A test showed his alcohol level at .187 when he was in jail.

Papers say when officers later searched Mougey’s vehicle, they found several guns in the pickup and an open beer bottle in the front seat.

A check of records shows Mougey does not have a concealed weapons license.

Mougey is facing a felony charge of terrorizing and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot
UPDATE: Boy ‘doing well’ following incident at pool in Minot, pool remains closed Thursday
Mark McGregor sentenced
Man sentenced to four years for oil scheme in ND
Splash pad closed in Burlington
Burlington Splash Pad temporarily shut down following staff member incident
Linda Slaughter
Doug Burgum’s trailblazing great-grandmother
Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
Reaction from Fargo and beyond as Doug Burgum announces run for president

Latest News

A mural in Wibaux, Montana.
New mural turning heads, boosting hometown pride in small Montana town
File photo
Driver killed in crash Friday on Highway 83 bypass
High water
ND delegation calling on Biden to approve submitted springtime flooding disaster declaration
Front of the Elks Aquatic Center
Bismarck Parks and Rec opening another outdoor pool for summer
ND delegation spring flooding declaration