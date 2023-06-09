Keeping the Lakota/Dakota language alive at United Tribes Technical College

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Lakota/Dakota language is far from forgotten in the classrooms at United Tribes Technical College this month. Students from all over the country are filling up desks for a three-week institute on the language.

This is a language that’s not taught in a lot of universities and high schools nationwide, but here at UTTC students are getting that chance.

“Being recognized as being your own culture is very important and there was a time when it was illegal to speak our language and I think the ability to speak now is really, really good,” said Gloria Whitebull, a freshman.

For these three weeks around 60 students are learning the fundamentals of the language, and make sure it doesn’t stop with the generation above them.

“Learn about their culture, or their language, even if it’s just a drop in the bucket of what our ancestors had a long time ago. We still continue to carry that flame. It was almost extinguished and these older people kept a little ember of our way of life burning,” said Courtney Yellowfat, director of the Standing Rock Iyapi program.

The words on this board are a part of their culture that holds their heritage together like glue.

“An elder once told me that you know, when the last speaker of the Lakota or Dakota language leaves us it’s only then that we will be fully assimilated,” said Yellowfat.

The language institute has a lot of young people and pairs them with elders because no matter their age they’re connected through the language.

“Not a lot of youth put effort into knowing the language and it’s a dying language, and I would like to be able to learn it and teach it to my kids or other people my age,” said Whitebull.

After she leaves at the end of the courses, she hopes to be able to communicate with her elders in their language.

