Friends start lemonade stand to help Jameson Edwards and his family

Photo of the lemonade stand for Jameson
Photo of the lemonade stand for Jameson(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some youngsters in Minot who are friends of Jameson Edwards are doing their part to support their friend and his family in their time of need.

The group started a lemonade stand at the corner of 10th Street and 11th Avenue NW, collecting freewill donations from the public.

Some of the friends are neighbors, and some are Jameson’s classmates. They said they wanted to help his family but also give Jameson some joy while he’s recuperating.

“[Jameson] is one of my friends at school, and I like to play with him outside. We’re making him a lemonade stand so we can give his mom half the money, and half the money for him to buy a toy,” said Alaina Andrade, Jameson’s friend.

Jameson has since returned to Minot, after being treated in Fargo, following Wednesday’s incident at the Roosevelt Park Pool.

The kids ran the lemonade stand Thursday and Friday. A GoFundMe has also been set up for the Edwards family.

