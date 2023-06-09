Driver killed in crash Friday on Highway 83 bypass

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The driver of a pickup truck was killed on a crash Friday morning on the Highway 83 bypass, near the 4th Avenue NW exit ramp.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, a 22-year-old man, was headed south around 6 a.m. when he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the embankment holding up wayfinding signage.

The patrol said it was foggy at the time, though the cause of the crash remains under investigation. The patrol said road conditions were good.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

