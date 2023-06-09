Bismarck woman charged in March 2022 overdose death

Bismarck woman charged in March 2022 overdose death
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 9, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County prosecutors have charged a Bismarck woman for dealing drugs resulting in a death.

Authorities say 21-year-old Kiara Twinn bought what she thought was heroin and offered it to a 39-year-old man who overdosed in March 2022.

He died after arriving at a hospital. An autopsy report states his death was accidental and due to a mixture of meth and fentanyl.

