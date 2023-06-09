95,000 MN students’ data breached in cyber attack

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Tens of thousands of Minnesota students had their data hacked in a global cyber-security breach.

The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) says it was notified of the breach of the MOVEit software on May 31, 2023. The initial investigation shows 24 MDE files were accessed with data from the Department of Human Services along with data from the Minneapolis and Perham school districts.

MDE says the files contained the information of 95,000 students names placed in foster care throughout the state, 124 students in the Perham School District who qualified for Pandemic Electronics Benefits Transfer (P-EBT), 29 students taking PSEO classes at Hennepin Technical College in Minneapolis, and five students who took a particular bus route in the Minneapolis School District.

The news release says information accessed related to the P-EBT files contained demographic data including student name, date of birth, and in some instances home addresses and parent/guardian name(s). The data related to PSEO participants included student name, date of birth, addresses, and in some instances parent/guardian name(s), as well as, high school and college transcript information containing the last four digits of the student’s social security number.

The department says no financial information was included in the file in the data breach. MDE says it’s currently working to notify the people affected.

MDE says no ransom demands have been made from the data. For more information on the data breach, go here to see the response and full report.

