Youth baseball tournament helping raise awareness for suicide prevention

The Youth Baseball Tournament starting Friday, June 9, is helping raise awareness about suicide...
The Youth Baseball Tournament starting Friday, June 9, is helping raise awareness about suicide prevention.(MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dozens of traveling baseball teams and over 500 players will be playing ball to raise awareness for suicide prevention, and in honor of Liam G. Medd, a Fargo Davies High School freshman who passed away on Feb. 1, 2021.

The tournament will be taking place the weekend of Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11, with games at the Tharaldson and Anderson Baseball Complexes in Fargo and Bucky Burgau Baseball Field in Moorhead.

At 7 p.m., on Friday, The tournament will start with messages from Liam’s parents and his friends, and then the first game will be played at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, June 10, at 6 p.m., the F-M RedHawks and the 4-6-3 Foundation will be hosting a Suicide Prevention Awareness Game at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks will be wearing custom 4-6-3 Foundation jerseys featuring the note “Never Alone” on the back instead of the player’s names.

Fargo Youth Baseball players will also be wearing custom jerseys in the week leading up to the tournament, displaying the message that “You are not alone.”

Admission is $10 for the entire weekend tournament.

