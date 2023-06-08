Verendrye Electric Co-op to celebrate 84 years

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Verendrye Electric Cooperative is holding its 84th annual meeting Thursday to celebrate the group’s inception.

Tom Rafferty, member services manager with the co-op, said it’s an opportunity for members to interact and learn more about the nonprofit cooperative and its employees.

Rafferty said in the past they’ve had more than 3,000 out of the co-op’s roughly 12,000 members attend their event.

“Our finances are in good condition. We’re keeping rates stable. You’ll learn about these kinds of things too at the business meeting,” said Rafferty.

Rafferty said they’ll also be electing one new board of directors Thursday.

Their business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

