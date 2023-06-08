Two arrested in burglary of The Shop Bar

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men were arrested for burglary at The Shop Bar in Williston.

Williston Police said they responded to a call on June 6 from a witness cleaning the bar.

He spotted Vance Ledesma, standing in the bar after hours and told him to leave.

Ledesma refused, but was forced out of the bar by the witness, who then locked the doors.

Another man, Augustoa Romero, began hitting the door until the glass broke.

They left the scene and the witness called the police.

